The US Supreme Court has overturned the debt relief program for students who received government loans to pay for their college education. By six votes to three, the conservative majority court ruled that President Joe Biden does not have the power to impose such a burdensome measure on the state coffers – the estimated cost is 400 billion dollars – without a law congressional specification.

Last year, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced a program to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt, which can go up to $20,000 for the lowest incomes. The amnesty was one of Biden’s campaign promises. The administration had acted on the basis of a 2003 law authorizing the Department of Education to change the terms of student loans in the event of a national emergency. Called the heroes’ act, the measure was designed for veterans of the war in Iraq. In this case, the Biden administration had relied on the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

In another ruling, the United States Supreme Court ruled today that, in the name of freedom of expression, it is possible to deny commercial services of an artistic nature to same-sex weddings, even though there are laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. By six votes to three, the conservative majority court ruled in favor of a Colorado graphic designer who designs websites to celebrate marriages but, being a Christian conservative, does not intend to do it for same-sex couples.

According to the six conservative justices, the First Amendment right to free speech prohibits forcing a person to create graphic messages with which they disagree. On behalf of the minority, Judge Sonia Sotomayor accuses the Court of “granting, for the first time in its history, a business open to the public the constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected group.”