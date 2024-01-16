The US Supreme Court refused to consider the appeal of the American technology giant Apple in a monopoly lawsuit against its online store, the App Store, a decision that could affect billions of dollars in revenue for the company that produces iPhone smartphones.

Bloomberg News Agency reported that both Apple and Epic Games, the developer of the Fortnite game, asked the Supreme Court to consider an appeal related to the case, but the Supreme Court rejected the two requests without giving reasons.

By 9:51 a.m. New York time, Apple shares had fallen by 2.6% to $181.09.

The Supreme Court's decision will allow the implementation of a ruling issued by a US Court of Appeal, which allows application developers to communicate directly with iPhone users and sell applications to them at a cheaper price away from the App Store.

Apple receives a commission of up to 30% from developers in exchange for allowing them to sell their digital products and services through the App Store.

Last year, the Ninth Circuit of the US Court of Appeals issued a ruling convicting Apple of violating California's unfair competition law by limiting the ability of Apple device app developers to access alternative payment systems to sell their products to users.

The decision, which had been frozen while the Supreme Court was considering an appeal, will allow developers to avoid Apple's commission by placing links to alternative payment systems to Apple's payments system.