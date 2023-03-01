Joe Biden announced in 2022 the forgiveness of university loans; body discusses legal support for the plan, which is blocked

The Supreme Court of the United States contested on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) the Joe Biden government’s plan to forgive student debts that benefit university students in the country. The objections were made in a session of oral arguments of the US court system. Here’s the full of the transcript (483 KB, in English).

The Court, made up mostly of conservative judges, discussed whether Biden had the legal authority to offer the debt relief plan.

The judges sustained the objections with the “Main Issues Doctrine”which states that the Executive needs approval from the US Congress to act on issues that may have economic and political impacts.

The Biden administration on the Supreme Court, represented by Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar, argues that a 2003 U.S. law known as “Heroes Act” gives support for the plan to be resumed legally.

Under the law, passed to help active-duty military personnel after the 9/11 attacks, the secretary of education has the authority to act in a national emergency to ensure that borrowers are not worse off on their loans than than how they were before the emergency.

A report released on Tuesday by the White House informed that 26 million people applied for student debt relief.

Forgiving student debts was already a campaign promise for Joe Biden when he ran for president in 2020.

On August 24, 2022, US President announced the forgiveness of US$ 20,000 (R$ 104,144, at the quotation on Tuesday) for students who attended university supported by the Pell Grant, a grant from the US federal government. For those who did not receive the subsidy, the forgiveness was set at US$ 10,000 (R$ 52,072).

According to the White House, the accumulated federal debt with student loans reached US$ 1.6 trillion.

According to the US president, the pardon is intended for students who have an annual income of less than US$ 125,000 (R$ 650,900). The richest 5% of the country will not be entitled to the benefit. In all, 43 million students will benefit from the actions.

On October 21, 2022, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked President Joe Biden’s plan temporarily forgiving billions of American student debts.

Republican Leaders of the States of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina said the plan stripped the nation’s legislature of authority and threatened states’ monetary power and money earned by state agencies servicing student loans.

On December 1, 2022, the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans, Louisiana, denied the government’s request for an appeal and upheld the decision it considered “illegal” President Joe Biden’s plan to grant student debt relief to college students across the country.

The previous sentence was handed down on November 10, 2022 by Texas judge Mark Pittman. The magistrate stated that the program is illegal and must be closed.

Pittman’s decision is one of two nationwide that prevent the US Department of Education from moving forward with a plan to grant amnesty to US college students with student debt.

The case then proceeded to the highest level of US justice, the Supreme Court.

At the twitterPresident Joe Biden said he was “trusting” that the student debt write-off plan is legal.

On January 10, 2023, the US Department of Education announced yet another proposal for the Biden administration’s student debt write-off plan.

The government plans to wipe out student loan debt based on the borrower’s income. In addition to reducing the cost of repayments, the proposal announced by the US Department of Education is designed to help low- and middle-income students get college loans.

If approved, the suggested changes would provide lower-value options for holders to pay off student debt ahead of schedule, paying only a portion of the full loan amount.

Also according to the statement, it is estimated that 85% of community college borrowers would be debt-free within 10 years after the start of payment.