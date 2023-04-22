By Andrew Chung and John Kruzel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday blocked new restrictions imposed by lower courts on a widely used abortion pill, handing President Joe Biden’s administration a victory in championing broad access to the drug in the latest legal battle. about reproductive rights in the United States.

The judges, in a brief ruling, granted emergency requests by the Justice Department and the pill’s manufacturer, Danco Laboratories, to stay an April 7 injunction issued by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas. The judge’s decision would greatly limit the availability of mifepristone as litigation continues in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to its federal regulatory approval.

Biden said in a statement released by the White House: “As a result of the Supreme Court’s stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use as we continue this fight in the courts.”

“I will continue to fight politically motivated attacks on women’s health,” added Biden.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly disagreed with the ruling.

Alito, in a brief opinion, wrote that the government and Danco “are not entitled to a suspension because they have not demonstrated that they are likely to suffer irreparable harm in the interim.”

The FDA, the US agency that ensures the safety of food products, drugs and medical devices, approved mifepristone in 2000. The current case could weaken federal regulatory authority over drug safety.

The Biden administration is trying to defend mifepristone in the face of increasing abortion bans and restrictions enacted by Republican-led states since the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the historic Roe v. Wade 1973 that legalized the procedure across the country. Alito was the author of that decision.

The Supreme Court faced a self-imposed deadline to act until 11:59 pm on Friday before restrictions on access to mifepristone ordered by Kacsmaryk took effect. Alito, who handles emergency matters in a handful of states including Texas, last week issued a temporary break in Kacsmaryk’s injunction until Wednesday and then extended it for two more days.

Mifepristone is taken with another drug called misoprostol to perform medical abortion, which accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States. The drug also has other uses, such as controlling miscarriages.

The Biden administration and Danco told judges in their filings that mifepristone may not be available for months if the restrictions take effect.

Since last year’s Supreme Court decision, 12 US states have established outright bans, while many others prohibit abortion after a certain period of pregnancy. The latest Republican-led action took place in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis on April 13 signed into law a new law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Kacsmaryk’s ruling conflicts with a ruling also issued on April 7 in a separate Washington State case, directing the FDA to keep mifepristone available in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and John Kruzel in Washington);