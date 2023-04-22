The US Supreme Court on Friday upheld access to a widely used abortion pill, freezing restrictions imposed on the drug by an appeals court.

Two justices disagreed with the decision in the most important abortion case to come to the nine-member court since 10 months ago it overturned the constitutional right to voluntary termination of pregnancy.

The case stems from a Texas District Court judge ruling that banned mifepristone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and used in more than half of abortions in the United States.

An appeals court blocked the ban on the pill but imposed strict restrictions on access, and so the case was taken to the highest court in the United States, where conservatives are in the majority.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, President Joe Biden vowed to defend women’s health from “politically motivated attacks.”

“The stakes could not be more important for women in America. I will continue to fight political attacks on women’s health,” Biden said in a statement.

Opposition to the ban on the abortion pill is led by the Justice Department, which has argued that the judge’s initial ruling was based on a “profoundly misguided assessment” of the drug’s safety.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade, which enshrined the constitutional right to abortion half a century ago, 13 states have banned the procedure and others have placed restrictions.

Mifepristone is one component of a two-drug regimen that can be used during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.