Pro-life protesters staged a protest outside the Supreme Court, but a judge postponed ruling on the case to Friday. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Justice Samuel Alito, of the Supreme Court of the United States, extended this Wednesday (19) the temporary suspension of lower court decisions that established limits on access to the abortion pill mifepristone at the national level. The drug will remain available on the American market until Friday (21).

On Friday, Alito had ruled that the pill would continue to be made available until Wednesday, when he or the court as a whole would make a decision on the matter. However, the judge asked for two more days to analyze the arguments of the US government and the company Danco, the manufacturer of the pill.

Last week, a Texas district judge had ordered the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, an agency similar to Anvisa) to withdraw the sanitary authorization for mifepristone, which has been in force since 2000.

Days later, the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the drug to continue being sold, but stipulated that access to it should be limited.

The court ordered the return of rules prior to 2016, which prevented the sending of the pill by mail to patients assisted by telemedicine or who make contact via the internet with organizations that supply the drug, which should only be picked up in person at hospitals and clinics. The Biden administration and Danco contested both decisions.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 54% of abortions in the United States in 2022 were performed with abortion pills like mifepristone or misoprostol.