How did you feel about the content of this article?

Camera being set up outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The Supreme Court of the United States vetoed this Thursday (29) the use of race and ethnicity as a criterion in the admission process to public and private universities in the country. The court’s conservative majority, made up of six judges, found that affirmative action policies violate the principle of equality before the law and the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

“The admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause. Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable goals to justify the use of race, but they inevitably employ race negatively, involve racial stereotypes, and lack meaningful endpoints. We have never allowed admissions programs to work this way and we won’t today,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote to the six-judge majority.

The decision was made in two cases involving the universities of Harvard and North Carolina. They have been accused by the student group Students for Fair Admission (SFFA) of favoring black and Latino candidates over others through affirmative action. Universities argued that “ethnic and racial diversity is an important educational and social value”, and that “race is just one of several factors considered in selection processes”.

The court, however, rejected those arguments and said universities had failed to demonstrate that the benefits of diversity outweigh the costs of discrimination.

The decision, reached by a majority of the court’s conservative judges, was 6-3 against the University of North Carolina and 6-2 against Harvard University. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, did not participate in the Harvard case because she was on the university’s board of superintendents. However, she called the decision “a real tragedy for everyone”.

Judge Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion, said affirmative action policies are “incompatible with the American dream of a society without racial barriers.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, the second black Supreme Court justice who has long called for an end to affirmative action, wrote separately that the decision “sees college admissions policies for what they are: race-based and aimless preferences, designed to ensure a specific racial mix in their starting classes.”