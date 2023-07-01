US Supreme Court, Universities will no longer be able to evaluate student race as an admission criterion

US radical chic progressives and worldwide are in anguish: the US Supreme Court he just churned out a formidable “one two” that knocked them out. The day before yesterday the US supreme judges shot theaffirmative action namely the fact that the American universities and colleges cannot take this into account of the “race”, that is of race, to evaluate admissionsas they have incredibly done so far.

This practice enforced in the 1960s was due to President John Kennedy and then President Lyndon Johnson, both democrats, to overcome discrimination and naturally over the years it had become the exact opposite, i.e. a tool to discriminate against the majority. Technically it was a sentence which overturned the policies of Harvard University and the University of Carolina who only mildly complained.

In short, universities will now no longer be able to favor entry on the basis of “race” to which they belong. Something that says so seems completely normal, logical and right but it is not so in our “upside down world” in which aggressive and democratically non-coexisting minorities are trying to impose their ideas by force, just think of the Lbgtqetcetc case.

Web designer refuses services for homosexual weddings: “I don’t make sites for gays”. The US Court agrees with her

And in fact, after the first blow to the US progressives and Biden, the second arrived in the form of a double sentence which established that a Colorado web designer of evangelical Christian faith has the right to refuse to create websites for the marriage of couples homosexuals. The woman had declared that: “Colorado wants to force me to spend my creativity on messages contrary to my religious beliefs”. The judges said the First Amendment protects the web designer from creating copy that she doesn’t believe or agree with.

Biden – who smells the elections – woke up from his ancestral sleep – the day before yesterday he thought he was at war against Iraq– and said: “The decision weakens the laws that protect all Americans against discrimination. In America, no one should be discriminated against simply for who they are or who they love. I am very concerned that the decision could lead to greater discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.”

US Supreme Court rejects Biden on student debt

But that’s not all. The US Supreme Court has produced another ruling: the president does not have the right to cancel part of the debt contracted by students to attend college. Basically, Biden does not have the authority to implement his $500 billion plan. For Sleepy Joe it was a question of implementing a clever electoral move and that is to curry favor with the vote of the students by not fully demanding the debt they had contracted. Here too it is common sense: if one has had a loan he must repay it all but this is not the case in the “upside down world”.

Let’s hope that this “wave of common sense” will soon reach Italy too, where Injustice dominates. With us, those who rob people on the subway enjoy immunity, those who occupy houses don’t go away, on the contrary they demand it, those who steal money in a condominium go into a prescription, those who defend themselves against attacks end up in jail. By now the “world upside down” is a global problem, let’s hope that the centre-right government produces those effective changes for which the Italian people – with good memory – voted widely for it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

