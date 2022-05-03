The United States Supreme Court must overturn the right to abortion in the country, according to the preliminary version of the report by Minister Samuel Alito, from the conservative wing of the Court, obtained and published this Monday (May 2, 2022) by the digital newspaper politico.com.

Here’s the intact (12.8 MB) from Alito’s preliminary report, written on February 10.

The judge says the majority considers nullifying the current understanding of the case Roe v Wade, established in 1973. However, the Political states that the Supreme Court’s decision will only be final when it is published, in about 2 months, and that until then the ministers may eventually change their votes.

The leak of the preliminary version of Alito’s report with the indications of the votes of the majority of the ministers is extremely rare in the US Supreme Court. The unprecedented revelation tends to intensify debates about abortion rights in the country.

The Supreme Court in the USA has 9 justices (in Brazil there are 11).

THE majority that should overturn the right to abortion is formed by 5 ministers, all nominated by former US presidents who were members of the Republican Party. Are they:

Clarence Thomas;

Neil Gorsuch;

Brett Kavanaugh;

Amy Coney Barrett;

Samuel Alito.

the 3 that should vote in favor of the current rule are:

Stephen Breyer;

Sonia Sotomayor;

Elena Kagan.

The vote of Justice John Roberts, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, it is not clear in the preliminary version published by the digital newspaper politico.com.

The leak is unprecedented in a case still pending in the Court’s history. A copy of the draft was obtained via the website from a source familiar with the court’s position in the Mississippi case, which challenges at the state level national jurisprudence defined by Roe v Wade.

“Roe was blatantly wrong from the start. His reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision had harmful consequences. And far from bringing a national agreement on the abortion issue, Roe and Casey ignited the debate and deepened the divide.” wrote Alito in the provisional draft.

POLITICIANS REACT

After the report was published, politicians linked to the Democratic Party expressed outrage at the Court’s anti-abortion bias.

In a joint statement, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the preliminary opinion, if “correct”, “is about to inflict the biggest restriction of rights in the last 50 years.”

“Several of these conservative justices, who are not accountable to the American people, have lied to the US Senate, torn up the Constitution and tarnished both the precedent and the reputation of the Supreme Court – all at the expense of tens of millions of women who may soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy,” the Democratic leaders wrote.

Senator Bernie Sanders (Democrat-Vermont) urged Congress to turn jurisprudence into law.”NOW” and called for an effort to change the “filibuster”, the US Senate obstruction mechanism used by Republican opponents to block the advancement of Democratic Party legislation.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the decision “it was not surprising” and that would “killing and subjugating women even though the vast majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal.”

In 1973, at the age of 22, Norma McCorvey – later known under the pseudonym Jane Roe – sought a clandestine clinic in Texas to terminate her third pregnancy. She no longer had custody of her first 2 children because she did not have a steady job, was a drug user and had been homeless.

The options, however, were limited: Texas only allowed abortion if there was a risk to the life of the pregnant woman, which was not the case. Another alternative was to claim she had been a victim of sexual violence –a false allegation –and obtain authorization via court.

That’s how Roe found attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who were looking for a woman willing to sue Texan laws restricting access to abortion.

Roe’s case was used strategically by legal experts, who had long disagreed with the treatment of reproductive rights in Texas. When it arrived at the Supreme Court, there was an understanding in favor of terminating the pregnancy by 7 votes to 2.

The decision was based on the concept of privacy: as the US Constitution guarantees this right to pregnant women, it was possible for them to terminate the pregnancy even during the 1st trimester without prohibitions or embarrassments by the State.

There are differences between the current lineup and the 1973 Supreme Court lineup. While the original lineup has 6 conservative justices -including Amy Coney BarrettNeil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, all appointed by the former president Donald Trump for the 9-seat court – the previous formation had 5 liberals and 4 conservatives – of these, 2 moderates. Compare formations:

In early April, the US Senate approved the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to assume a seat as the first black woman in the Court’s history. She will step in for Judge Stephen Breyer –which, in practice, does not change the current ideological composition of the court.

In December, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments about a state law passed in Mississippi in 2018, which moved the deadline for prohibiting termination of pregnancy to 15 weeks’ gestation.

The judges’ demonstrations indicated a majority opinion in favor of the process of restricting the access of women under 15 weeks of gestation – when many are still unaware of their pregnancy – to the Jackson Women’s Health Organization pro-abortion clinic in the Mississippi capital.

The court ruled by 5 votes to 4 that it would grant the ban to Texas even without hearing any oral arguments, and declined to block the law later, claiming “procedural grounds”as reported by the newspaper NY Times.

In addition to Barrett, who has already openly said “pro-life activist”, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh voted in 2020 to pass a strict abortion law in Louisiana. Their positions collide with the election of Joe Biden who, in addition to being a Democrat, is part of the government with an openly pro-abortion woman vice president.

The strong presence of young women in the US Congress is an obstacle to the Judiciary, which may have the issue analyzed by the Legislative and/or Executive, which currently hold a Democratic majority.

As anti-abortion leaders prepare to restrict access to Mississippi’s only clinic, the state records the highest rate of child mortality US, with 8.8 deaths per 1,000 births. It is also among those with the highest number of maternal deaths.

The reason for opposition to termination of pregnancy is mostly religious. A 2016 survey of the Pew Research Center ranked Mississippi and Alabama as the most religious states in the US. More than 82% of the population say they believe in God with “absolutely sure”. At least 80% of Mississippi adults identify as Christian, half of whom are Evangelical Protestants.

In the USA, a search The Gallup Institute, released in June 2019, indicates that 21% of Americans are against abortion under any circumstances – even in cases of rape, anomaly or incest. Another 25% said they were in favor and 53% defended the procedure with restrictions.

Mississippi’s challenge to the Roe v Wade decision gives US states a bastion to limit how and when abortions are performed. Should the court go further and strike down the 1973 definition, some legislatures may outright ban any termination of pregnancy.

At least 11 states, including Mississippi, have passed “trigger laws” with strict restrictions on abortion, which could take effect immediately. Are they: