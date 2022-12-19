Through a decision signed by the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the United StatesJohn robertsthe call Title 42 it will not be lifted this Wednesday, December 21, as planned.

The high court blocked the lifting of this measure after responding to a last-minute petition submitted by 20 states in the country that argued that ending the Title 42 it would cause an avalanche of migrants that would overwhelm their care services.

The Title 42 It is a sanitary norm to expel migrants from the country quickly who arrive through the fborder with Mexico. The measure had been introduced during the pandemic arguing the risk of contagion and has been used to return hundreds of thousands of people.

The measure has been used both by the Government of joe good as of the past administration of Donald Trump.

The 20 states that filed the petition cite the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which predicts that border crossings by migrants, most of whom are seeking asylum, could triple to 18,000 per day.

This increase “will increase the states’ costs of law enforcement, education and health care,” the complainants argued.

Last Friday, an appeals court for Washington ruled that Title 42, which was enforced in March 2020 in an attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic, is not warranted.

But in their petition, the states ask that the Supreme Court take up the case.

The United States posted a record year at its southern border with more than 2.2 million apprehensions. Photo: Allison Dinner. AFP

It is not final, but the decision remains in limbo

Roberts gave the parties 24 hours to respond, so the Biden administration will have to rule. This still leaves open the possibility that the Title 42 discontinued this week. The court may also decide to keep it while it reviews the case.

The Joe Biden administration accepted a November ruling from a lower court that ordered it to suspend Title 42 and, at its request, gave it until December 21 to lift it.

Last week, the White House He said the Department of Homeland Security was prepared to deal with the expected surge in migrants, but gave few details on how it would do so.

