Abortion in the US



The highest judicial stay in the North American country momentarily protected access to the medication most used by Americans for abortion after a Texas judge restricted its access two weeks ago. The judges who are part of the institution thus agreed to the emergency requirements of the Executive of Joe Biden and the pharmaceutical company in charge of its manufacture.

American women will continue to have present access to the abortion pill mifepristone, the most widely used in this nation. This is how the Supreme Court ruled after two weeks of controversy and requirements launched from the Biden Administration and the company that makes this drug after a judge in Texas restricted its use.

Your access will be fully guaranteed while the legal battle over the future of abortion continues in several states. This decision has surprised many defenders of this right, since this same Supreme Court -which currently has a conservative majority- was the same one that eliminated the right to abortion at the federal level after contradicting the famous ruling in the case ‘Roe vs. Wade’ from 1973. A 50-year throwback that sparked controversy across the United States and resonated across the globe.

The use of this drug has been authorized in the United States since the year 2000 and it has been used by more than five million people after it obtained the go-ahead on that date from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the United States.

The ultra-conservative Texas judge tried to make access to the medication legal only during the first seven weeks of pregnancy -and not the current ten- and only after having gone to a medical consultation and not freely, something that made its use especially difficult. for low-income people who cannot afford a consultation in the expensive US healthcare system.

The Supreme Court had originally said it would decide by Wednesday whether the restrictions could take effect while the case continued. This caused alarm bells to go off regarding the final decision of the High Court since, apparently, there was no explanation for this decision.

Finally, the majority of the court ruled that the arguments that allowing the entry into force of the restrictions contained in lower court rulings would seriously disrupt the availability of mifepristone were compelling. Despite this, two judges from the institution -Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas- voted in favor of applying the restrictions.