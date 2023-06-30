US Supreme Court kills Biden’s plan to cancel student debt

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
United States Supreme Court.
According to the court, the Biden Administration had no right to approve these types of measures.
The Supreme Court of the United States ended this Friday with the plan of the Government of Joe Biden to cancel the student debt of millions of university students.
In a decision by the court’s conservative majority, and opposed by the three progressive justices, the court found that the Biden Administration had no right to approve such measures.
EFE
