US Supreme Court Judge Justice Ruth Beder Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87 years old and is considered a pioneer of women’s rights and social justice. Ginsberg was the second woman to reach the rank of judge in America’s top court. She advocated complete gender equality and was known for her vigilant and restrained judges.On his death, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Robert said that our country has lost the Justice of historic stature. We lost a beloved partner in the Supreme Court. We are heartbroken today but with the confidence that the coming generations will remember Justice Ruth Beder Ginsberg as we know – as a tireless striving and tenacious woman for justice.

Bill Clinton made Ginsburg the judge of the Supreme Court

Significantly, Ginsburg was nominated to the US Supreme Court as a judge by the Democratic Party President Bill Clinton. She was in this position for almost 27 years and suffered from cancer for some years. Ginsberg died less than 50 days before the presidential election on November 3. This is expected to open a new front between President Donald Trump and his rival Democratic Party candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump said amazing woman was Ginsburg

President Trump said that whether you agree with her or not, she was a wonderful woman who lived a wonderful life. Former President Barack Obama called Ginsburg a relentless petitioner and adjudicator. Meanwhile, The Hill newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that the leadership of the Republican Party in the Senate is hoping that Trump will name Circuit Judges Amy Kone Barrett and Amul Thapar for the post.

Amul Thapar of Indian origin can be made a judge

Before the 2016 election, the Indian-American Thapar was selected by Trump to nominate him to the post of Supreme Court Judge. Presently, he is serving in the Appellate Court of the Sixth Circuit. On the other hand, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate is willing to vote as soon as possible on whoever is nominated by President Trump. Biden disagrees. He said that voters should choose the President and the President should elect the person to be appointed as a judge.