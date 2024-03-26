The United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments this Tuesday (26) in a case that could limit nationwide access to mifepristone, one of the most used abortion pills in the country.

In April last year, a Texas district judge had ordered the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, a body similar to Anvisa) to withdraw the health authorization for mifepristone, which has been in force since 2000.

Months later, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the drug to continue being sold but stipulated that access to it must be limited.

The court ordered the return of rules prior to 2016, which prevented the pill from being sent by mail to patients treated via telemedicine or who make contact via the internet with organizations that supply the drug, which should only be collected in person at hospitals and clinics. The Joe Biden administration and Danco, the company that manufactures the pill, contested both decisions.

The Supreme Court then ruled that the post-2016 rules for the abortion pill would remain intact until there was an outcome to the case.

This Tuesday, Erin Hawley, a lawyer representing pro-life entities that filed the lawsuit, argued before the Supreme Court that her clients had the necessary legitimacy to file the lawsuit, according to information from the Reuters agency.

The lawyer cited possible conscientious objection problems among pro-life doctors if current access to mifepristone is maintained, because “they will often be called upon to treat complications caused by abortion drugs” due to “illegal actions by the FDA.”

Speaking on behalf of the Biden administration, Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar alleged that the applicants were unable to demonstrate how they will be harmed if the rules defended by the Democratic administration for the sale of the abortion pill are maintained. She also argued that mifepristone is safe.

“The agency [FDA] was based on dozens of studies involving tens of thousands of women. The applicants do not identify any evidence that the agency ignored. They just disagree with the agency's previous analysis of the data. But this does not provide a license authorizing the agency’s experts’ opinions to be questioned in court,” argued Prelogar.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision at the end of June. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 54% of abortions in the United States in 2022 were performed with abortion pills like mifepristone or misoprostol.