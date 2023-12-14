Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

The US Supreme Court decides on an abortion pill and the storming of the Capitol. With possible implications for Donald Trump.

Washington, DC – The U.S. Supreme Court is considering two cases that couldn't be more different. The storming of the Capitol and access to an abortion source should be examined. Both are explosive issues whose outcome could have an enormous impact on US politics.

US Supreme Court: Supreme Court examines cases of congressional stormers

The Supreme Court of USA The court in Washington announced on Wednesday (December 13th) that it would take on a case regarding the storming of the Capitol. Specifically, the court wants an appeal ruling on an indictment against several rioters who took part in the Attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, check. You are accused of obstructing an official proceeding. Supporters of the former US President Donald Trump had stormed the parliament building in Washington. Congress met there to formally confirm Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Impeachments: Court decision affects hundreds of indictments – including Trump's

Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech. The decision could affect hundreds of other charges – including a trial against Trump. Because that is also one of the Charges against Trump in the election fraud trial in Washington. The Supreme Court is now examining, among other things, the admissibility of this charge.

Five people died in the riots in Congress. A ruling from the Supreme Court is not expected until the middle of next year.

The Supreme Court's review may have consequences for Donald Trump's charges. © picture alliance/dpa/POOL AP | Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Abortion debate: US Supreme Court considers access restrictions for the abortion pill mifepristone

The second explosive case concerns abortion rights in the USA, which is causing conflict domestically. The Supreme Court shared with the To deal with access restrictions for the abortion pill mifepristone. An appeals court imposed these in mid-August – but they did not yet come into force due to the legal dispute. The appeals court ruled that certain access relief measures issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016 should be revoked. These include sending the pill by post and taking it without a medical professional.

The drug's distributor and the government of US President Joe Biden have lodged an appeal. In response to the Supreme Court's announcement, the White House said US President Joe Biden is “determined” to defend women’s access to abortion medications. “Across the country, we are witnessing unprecedented attacks on women’s freedom to make their own health decisions,” it continued.

Abortion rights: Religious right and many Republicans in favor of restricting abortion rights

Mifepristone has gained traction since June 2022. The reason: That Nationwide abortion rights have been overturned and can be regulated by law at the US state level become. It was approved in 2000 and is usually used with the drug misoprostol for abortion.

Abortion opponents want to make access to medication abortion more difficult and have therefore sued the US state of Texas against the approval of mifepristone. For decades, the religious right and large parts of the republican partyto restrict the right to abortion in the USA. (dpa/AFP/hk)