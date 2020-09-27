Amy Coney Barrett is, since Saturday evening, September 26, the ninth judge of the American Supreme Court. At 48, this conservative has just been appointed by Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an ardent defender of women’s rights and who died last week. The president chose this former law teacher, whose name was already circulating in 2018, to join the top of American power.

Mother of seven children, two of whom are adopted, Amy Coney Barrett is a practicing Catholic. Openly opposed to abortion, she is known for her conservative positions. In 2017, the Senate had already raised the question of its impartiality. “I see no conflict between sincere faith and the duties of a judge. I will never impose my personal beliefs above the law “, she had then answered. Laws that she will now help to draft while sitting on the highest American court.

