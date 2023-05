How did you feel about the content of this article?

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California: US Supreme Court reversed lower court decision that had reactivated lawsuit against the company | Photo: Filip Troníček/Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court of the United States took this Thursday (18) decisions that benefited Google and Twitter in cases that alleged that the two American big techs would have collaborated with terrorist acts by not removing content from extremist groups from their platforms.

Twitter had been denounced by the family of Jordanian Nawras Alassaf, who was killed on January 1, 2017 in a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, by an Islamic State terrorist who invaded the place and killed 39 people.

According to Reuters, on Thursday, unanimously, the nine Supreme Court judges reversed a lower court decision that had reactivated the lawsuit against Twitter filed by Alassaf’s relatives. The family wanted big tech to be sued under the US Anti-Terrorism Act.

“It could be that bad actors like the Islamic State could use platforms like those of the defendants for illegal – and sometimes terrible – purposes,” Judge Clarence Thomas justified in the decision. “But the same can be said for cell phones, emails or the internet in general.”

In addition, the Supreme Court judges returned to the first instance a lawsuit by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a California student shot dead in the attacks by the Islamic State in Paris in 2015, against Google, owner of YouTube.

The lawsuit sought a reinterpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects internet companies from prosecution over user-posted content.

According to Reuters, the judges declined to address the scope of Section 230, concluding they didn’t need to do so because the family’s lawsuit would likely be dismissed due to the decision in the Twitter lawsuit.