The US Supreme Court ruled this Friday (21) to uphold access to an abortion pill and suspend an injunction issued by a Texas district judge earlier this month. The magistrates also blocked new restrictions that may be decided by lower courts on Mifepristone, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2000 and whose sale is contested by anti-abortion groups.

The decision, however, was not unanimous and was contested by conservative judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Thomas did not justify the no vote, but Alito said that “contrary to the impression many may have, this provision does not express any opinion on the merits of the question of whether the FDA acted lawfully in any of its actions with respect to mifepristone.” , reports the Washington Post.

President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to defend the drug’s use in the face of growing bans and restrictions on abortion enacted in Republican-led states since the Supreme Court’s annulment in 2022 of the ruling roe vs. wade of 1973, which legalized the procedure throughout the country. Alito was the author of that decision.

The judges considered emergency requests made by the US Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of mifepristone.

Shortly after the trial, the White House issued a statement stating that a contrary ruling by the judges “would impair the medical judgment of the FDA and put women’s health at risk,” and that mifepristone “remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts”.

“I continue to support the FDA’s evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and my administration will continue to uphold the FDA’s independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs,” Biden said in the statement (see in full).

Despite this Friday’s decision (21), lawyer Erik Baptist, who represents the group that filed the lawsuit, told Reuters that he will continue trying to ban the drug “in an accelerated manner in the lower courts”.

“The FDA must answer for the harm it has done to the health of countless women and girls and to the rule of law by failing to study the dangers of using chemical abortion drugs and illegally removing all meaningful safeguards,” it said, according to a Washington report. Post.

Drug would be restricted in the US from this Saturday

The Supreme Court faced a tight deadline to decide on requests from the Department of Justice and Danco: the sale of the drug would be restricted from 00:00 this Saturday (22), after Alito himself temporarily suspended Kacsmaryk’s decision.

Kacsmaryk responded to a request made by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, in free translation), that the release of the drug by the FDA was due to “political pressure” in the year 2000, which later lifted some of the restrictions on its use in 2016.

“For nearly a quarter of a century, they have blatantly flouted applicable law and regulations, disregarded gaps and red flags in their own safety data, intentionally evaded judicial review, and continually placed policy above women’s health,” the Alliance said in the statement. process.

Among the restrictions lifted by the FDA are the extension of the period of pregnancy allowed for the use of the drug – from seven to ten weeks –, the receipt of mifepristone by mail, the prescription by professionals who are not necessarily doctors and the reduction in the number of medical consultations. face-to-face three-to-one.

The Texas magistrate agreed with the alliance’s claim and granted the injunction, the first time a court has ruled to discontinue an approved drug. The appeals court agreed with Kacsmaryk that the FDA failed to examine the relevant data when it removed some restrictions.

The entity also said that individual doctors and anti-abortion associations “probably have sufficient legal grounds to pursue their challenge” due to the existence of cases in which abortion is not successful with the drug and requires additional treatment.

The appeals court has scheduled oral arguments on the merits of the case for May 17. The expectation is that the decision will also be taken to the Supreme Court.

At least 12 US states have banned abortions since the Supreme Court ruling last year, while others do so after a certain period of pregnancy. The latest decision, taken by Governor Ron DeSantis, of Florida, prohibits the abortion process after six weeks of gestation.