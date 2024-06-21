The US Supreme Court confirmed this Friday (21) a federal rule that prohibits those convicted of domestic violence from owning weapons and rejected that this veto violates the Second Amendment of the country’s Constitution, which stipulates the right to bear arms.

By eight votes to one, the Supreme Court ruled against a Texas man identified as Zackey Rahimi, who was arrested for threatening his partner with a gun despite a restraining order against him for abuse.

Rahimi had won the case in lower courts and was supported by the National Rifle Association’s Second Amendment Foundation, among others.

The central question, therefore, was whether the Second Amendment protects the right of individuals to bear arms even if they are considered dangerous or whether restrictions can be imposed in some cases.

In the ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that “an individual whom a court finds to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another person may be temporarily disarmed under the Second Amendment.”

The decision could end up contributing to federal gun regulations, which have been challenged since the Supreme Court itself greatly expanded gun rights in 2022.

That year, the court expanded access to guns by striking down a century-old New York state law that banned carrying guns in public.

In fact, Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the 2022 opinion, delivered the only dissent today.

“The Supreme Court and the government do not point to a single landmark statute that abrogates a citizen’s Second Amendment right on the basis of possible interpersonal violence,” Thomas opined.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said that “no one who has been abused should have to worry about their abuser getting a gun.”

“As a result of today’s decision, survivors of domestic violence and their families will still be able to count on critical protections,” he added.

In another statement, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland welcomed the decision that “protects victims by keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals who pose a threat to their intimate partners and children.”

“This common-sense prohibition is entirely consistent with court precedent and the text and history of the Second Amendment.” (With EFE Agency)