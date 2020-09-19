After the death of one of its members, 87-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the post of judge of the US Supreme Court is likely to be taken by Judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit of the United States Amy Coney Barrett. This is reported by ABC News, citing sources close to the president and familiar with the situation.

According to the publication, US President Donald Trump will nominate a candidate in the coming days. At the same time, Barrett is the only woman on the short list of potential candidates and is considered the favorite. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has assured that the House will support the judge proposed by the American leader. The appointment to the post of judge is life-long.

Earlier it became known about the death of 87-year-old Ginzburg. She passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer due to complications. According to National Public Radio, a few days before her death, Ginzburg told her granddaughter that most of all she wants to live until the presidential election, so that if she dies, another president will fill the vacant position.