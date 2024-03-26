In a crucial hearing held this Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court has shown a trend towards do not restrict the use of mifepristone, the main component of abortion pills.

Despite having a conservative majority, the judges expressed reluctance towards the possibility of restricting access to mifepristone. During the session, both the Government and the pharmaceutical company GenBioPro highlighted the safety of mifepristone, thus challenging the arguments of those who seek restrict its use.

The debate focuses on the legality of regulatory changes made in 2016 and 2021 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which facilitated access to mifepristone through the mail and allowed it to be prescribed by health providers who are not necessarily doctors.

This audience marks one of the most important cases related to abortion since the historic 'Roe vs. Wade' ruling in 2022. Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the decision that overturned 'Roe vs. Wade,' showed his discontent with the Biden administration arguing that doctors have no right to challenge the legality of FDA decisions.

This case is highly relevant, as a restriction on access to mifepristone would affect service providers across the country and could challenge the FDA's ability to approve and distribute other medications.

Mifepristone It is one of two medications used in a abortion with medications and it has been shown that It is safe and effective in numerous studies. The possibility of restricting their access has generated concern among human rights defenders. reproductive rights, who see in this case an attempt to control women's bodies at the national level.

The final decision of the Supreme Court will be known at the end of June or early July, but this case will undoubtedly have significant implications for access to abortion in the United States.

*With information from EFE

