Court upholds lower court ruling and blocks application of Biden administration rule

The Supreme Court of the United States blocked this Friday (Aug 16, 2024) the application of a new law from the Joe Biden administration that aimed to protect LGBT students against discrimination in schools and colleges based on gender identity when they were participating in government-funded educational programs.

The court upheld lower court decisions that blocked the Biden administration’s rule from being enforced. The federal government’s move was challenged in 10 states led by Republican governors.

The Biden administration’s rule introduces changes to the anti-sex discrimination regulations contained in Title 9 of the Education Amendments of 1972. The text includes coverage for LGBT individuals and strengthens protections for pregnant students, parents and guardians.

The Democratic administration has argued that protecting LGBT students under Title 9 is a “direct application” from another 2020 Supreme Court decision. It also states that it is in line with the law known as Title 8, which prohibits discrimination against gay and transgender employees in the workplace.

However, states including Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho have filed lawsuits to block the Biden administration’s text.

Another lawsuit with the same objective was filed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia and an association of Christian educators.

The dispute arose due to the scope of the text that addressed discrimination “based on sex”including students’ sexual orientation and gender identity.

Supporters of the Supreme Court ruling argue that the rule would require schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identities. They also say that schools would be forced to use transgender students’ pronouns.

Now, the Supreme Court will review the lawsuit filed by Tennessee against the Joe Biden administration’s law. The trial of the case is expected to begin in October.