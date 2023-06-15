A group of protesters protest outside the Supreme Court in November, as the court heard arguments in the dispute over adoptions of American Indian children. Mariam Zuhaib (AP)

The very conservative Supreme Court of the United States has given an accolade to the American Indian tribes on Thursday. By seven votes to two, the magistrates have supported a federal law, in existence for more than four decades, which stipulated that in case of adoption of an indigenous child, native families or tribes would have preference to receive him. Republican activists and white families claimed that the measure is discriminatory and racist, arguments that the court has rejected outright.

The 1978 rule, known as the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), was passed to protect the sovereignty of tribes, after Congress noted the high number of separated children of Native American origin from their families and given up for adoption to people of other origins, or fostered in state institutions. Throughout history, hundreds of thousands of these minors have been left in this situation, arbitrarily separated from their own to be assimilated into the dominant culture, that of white families. ICWA is supported by tribes, who see it as a way to preserve their culture and families after centuries of colonization seeking to destroy that identity.

The measure provides that, in the event that adoption is necessary, the minor remains in the care of other relatives. If this is not possible, another member of the tribe would take him in. If that was not feasible either, the child would be placed in the care of other Indian families.

The case that has led to the Supreme Court’s decision to maintain that law originated in 2016. The Texas couple formed by Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, white, with deep religious convictions and a wealthy position, adopted a child who was less than one year old, the son of a Navajo mother and Cherokee father. Until then, the baby had been in foster families, within the state system, and the permanent adoption of him had the approval of the biological relatives of the child and the tribes.

In 2018, a Texas judge declared the federal law unconstitutional, finding it discriminated on racial grounds. That same year, the boy’s biological mother gave birth again, this time to a girl. The couple requested custody of the baby, but the tribes chose to recommend that he be left in the care of his great-aunt, who lives on a reservation. Ultimately, the Solomonic decision made by a state judge was that care would be shared between the two parties and the little girl would spend her summers on the reservation with her biological family.

As in almost all Solomonic decisions, the result did not please either party. And both appealed. In addition to the fact that the law could be discriminatory – for example, it would not apply to a Latino child adopted by a white family, they claimed – the Brackeen and other families who joined the lawsuit argued that Congress lacked the authority to pass the rule. . The Indian tribes and the Administration of President Joe Biden argued that the distinctions were not made by race, but by political reasons. Tribes are considered political entities, not ethnic ones.

In the Supreme Court’s decision, the judges acknowledge that it is a “complex” matter. But “primarily, we reject the petitioners’ arguments against the law,” writes Judge Amy Coney Barrett on behalf of the seven justices who sided with the tribes. The two who dissented from the majority opinion are conservatives Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Tribal leaders have expressed their satisfaction with the court ruling. “The court has once again shown that it understands the legitimacy of the ICWA and what it means for tribes, families and children,” the Cherokee, Oneida, Quinault and Morongo chiefs said in a joint statement.

