How did you feel about this matter?

Court denied executive privilege claimed by Trump, and National Archives may turn over 700 pages of records to committee investigating the matter.| Photo: EFE/EPA/STEVE POPE

The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal filed by former President Donald Trump and allowed records from the White House during the Republican’s tenure related to the January 6 invasion of the Capitol, last year, to be handed over to a House of Representatives committee investigating the matter.

Trump had appealed to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied a request to avoid handing over the records. A House of Representatives committee requests the documents for its investigation into the insurrection.

Now the National Archives, the agency that maintains historical documents of the US government, will be able to deliver the more than 700 pages of documents to the committee, even if the matter is still being discussed in lower levels of the Judiciary. Trump claimed he is entitled to the executive privilege of American presidents to keep records secret.

The Capitol was invaded on January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters, who alleged fraud in Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. At the time of the invasion, the US Congress was holding a session to ratify the Democrat’s victory.