United States Supreme Court building in Washington: court ruled that public officials can be sued in these cases if they use social media to “exercise authority” | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this Friday (15) that American citizens, in certain situations, can sue public officials (which includes elected officials) if they block them or delete comments on their social media profiles.

The issue reached the last instance of the American Judiciary due to two cases. In one of them, elected members of a school board in California blocked parents of students on their social media. In another case, a municipal administrator in Michigan blocked a lawyer who questioned the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to information from the United States press, the decision was unanimous and written by Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In the text, she highlighted that public employees are also “private citizens, with their own constitutional rights”, which would give them the right to manage their profiles on social networks as they prefer.

In this way, the Supreme Court judges understood that public officials can only be prosecuted for blocking other users or deleting comments if their conduct on social networks can be understood as a State action.

In other words, when the official in question “has de facto authority to speak on behalf of the State” and “intends to exercise this authority” through social networks – for example, official announcements are made on this type of platform.

In this case, the judges took into account the First Amendment of the American Constitution, which protects freedom of expression.