The United States Supreme Court agreed this Friday (5) to analyze a Colorado court decision that made former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) ineligible in the Republican Party primaries in that state. According to CNN, the court has scheduled oral arguments for February 8.

In December, the Colorado Supreme Court made Trump ineligible in the local Republican Party primaries, based on a provision in the US Constitution that prohibits those who participated in insurrections and rebellions from holding public office.

Trump is a defendant in a federal lawsuit for the invasion of the Capitol, when the Republican's supporters invaded the US Congress three years ago, during a joint session in which Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was certified.

The Republican filed appeals against the Colorado decision at the American Supreme Court and at the Maine state court against an identical measure announced by the local government based on the same argument.

