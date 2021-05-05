Joe Biden’s government announced on Wednesday US support for a global lift in patent protections for covid-19 vaccines. It thus seeks to accelerate the production and distribution of immunizers in the world. The president of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, valued the news as a “crucial moment in the fight against covid.”

While corporate intellectual property rights are important, Washington “supports exempting those protections for vaccines,” said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. North America, he added, is “actively” participating in negotiations within the World Trade Organization (WTO) to achieve such an exemption. “It is a global crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the covid-19 pandemic require extraordinary measures,” he said.

India, South Africa and a hundred countries are demanding the temporary release of these patents to speed up their production, but some states are against it. One of them, France, advocates more for donations to the most disadvantaged nations. Powerful drug companies, for their part, are globally opposed to suspending their patents, saying it would discourage costly research.

In any case, the US representative acknowledged that the negotiations in the WTO “will take time given the consensual nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues at stake.” A panel of this organization had planned to make a first approach of positions among its members at the end of the month, before the General Council scheduled for June 8 and 9.