Highlights: Australia will also join the Malabar exercise in November

After 13 years, navies of India, America, Japan, Australia accompany

America supports India’s decision, targeted China

World trapped in Corona epidemic, China is expanding military

Washington

The Malabar Exercise, to be held in November every year, is going to be more special this year. After 13 years, the navies of India, America, Japan and Australia will gather together and show strength, giving a strong message to China. The US has welcomed the move to invite Australia for this. The United States says that while the world is struggling with the corona virus epidemic, China is expanding military. Given his attitude, the Quad countries will have to become stronger.

Full support to India’s decision

Senator David Purdu, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to India’s Ambassador to the US TS Sandhu, “We are in full support of India’s decision to give Australia a formal invitation to the annual Malabar exercise”. The letter states that in view of China’s growing military and economic attitude, strengthening the Quad countries is important.

China’s move has suffered a setback

It further states, ‘When the world is fighting the epidemic of Kovid-19, China has started to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific with a chance.’ The senator has said in the letter that the epidemic has shocked China’s Belt and Road Initiative and its attempt to trap the debt trap. Free-open trade in the Indo-Pacific will lead to sustainable investment in the region.

China has taken ‘cognizance’

At the same time, China said on Tuesday that it had ‘taken cognizance’ of India’s announcement that Australia along with the US and Japan would also participate in the annual Malabar Naval Exercise. He said that military cooperation should be ‘conducive’ to regional peace and stability. India’s decision to heed Australia’s request to be part of this massive military exercise comes at a time when relations with China have become tense amid a border dispute in eastern Ladakh.

India and America started

The Malabar exercise began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise in the Indian Ocean between the Indian Navy and the US Navy. Japan became a permanent partner of the practice in 2015. In 2018, the exercise took place near the Guam coast in the Philippine Sea and in 2019 it was near the Japan coast. For the last few years, Australia has been showing great interest in joining the practice.