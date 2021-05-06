The United States supported Ukraine’s entry into NATO. This was stated by the Deputy Press Secretary of the White House Karin Jean-Pierre, reports TASS…

She answered in the affirmative to the question of whether the administration of US President Joe Biden supports Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Ukraine has confirmed the statement of the American side. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak notedthat Washington has once again confirmed the status of the country’s strategic partner. “There are many members in the alliance, so the work continues,” the politician added.

Yermak also stressed that Kiev is considering various options for interacting with the United States to ensure security in the Black Sea.

On May 3, it became known that the roadmap for Ukraine’s accession to NATO will be discussed at the organization’s summit in June. It was noted that they plan to show Kiev the path necessary for joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

In early April, a NATO spokesman said that the alliance will help Ukraine develop its army and carry out reforms, thanks to which Kiev will be able to move more effectively in the Euro-Atlantic direction.