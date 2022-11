The man would have opened fire on other employees in a resting place of the establishment and then committed suicide. 🇧🇷 Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter

A shooting in a supermarket in the city of Chesapeake, in the state of Virginia, in the United States, left at least seven dead, according to the local city hall, announced on Wednesday (23), through Twitter.

According to the source, who indicates that he is based on information obtained from the police, the author of the shots also died in the attack. It was not known if there were any injuries. The first information indicates that the author of the shots is the manager of the supermarket, from the Walmart chain. The man would have opened fire on other employees in a resting place of the establishment and then committed suicide, according to CNN.

According to the American television channel, the incident occurred around 10 pm yesterday (midnight today, Brasilia time), when the supermarket was still open to the public. Walmart said it was “moved by this tragic event” and was “working closely with law enforcement.”

The shooting comes four days after five people died in an attack on an LGBT nightclub in the state of Colorado, in which 25 people were injured.