From Africa to China, via the USA. The analysis of the large financial disaster markets

I’ve been monitoring for some time financial markets And real estate of the various Nations and Continents, I will try to be as concise and exhaustive as possible. Let’s start with United States of America which have always been a guiding light for world economies and a currency reference. In the last 30 years we have witnessed a systematic deregulation of the American financial world, with consequences that have involved the entire planet and are still suffering from it.

Because of poor policies towards the population, but very attentive to the needs of the rich; resources have begun to be withdrawn that could be destined for the world of work (with a public debt of 116.9%) and at the same time it was preferred to make choices in forms of assistance for the most disadvantaged (read Food Stampsthe SNAPthe TANF or the LIHEAP extensionbut there are numerous others), la Medicare (intended for citizens with low incomes) and the Medicaid (which covers the over 65s and the disabled) and barely buffer the needs of a population that is starting to have a continuously and constantly growing number of unemployed especially among the African American population and those without university education or specialization.

Finally there is the problem of inflation which was managed by Federal Reserve as if it were absolute evil and this has led to a strong restriction in consumption and the consequent bankruptcy of thousands of companies, the dismissal of employees, creating new unemployed. At the moment, no particular positive developments are foreseen.

