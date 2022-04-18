US CVM sues Fernando Passos for allegedly using a false story to boost the company’s share price

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission sued Fernando Passos, a former top executive at the Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brazilfor allegedly using a false story about a Berkshire Hathaway investment to boost the company’s stock price.

The SEC lawsuit was protocoled in court in New York this Monday (18.Apr.2022). Here’s the intact (254 KB).

In addition to this process, which can fine the Brazilian, the US Department of Justice opened a parallel criminal action against Passos.

“As alleged in the complaint, Passos engaged in a blatant scheme to defraud investors and went to great lengths to perpetuate his scheme, including tampering with a list of shareholders.”said Jason J. Burt, associate director of Enforcement at the Denver Regional Office.

Based in Rio de Janeiro, the IRB is currently valued at R$3.9 billion.

Since 2020, the company’s shares are downhill. The company’s board was changed after the discovery of accounting fraud.

The company’s share reached R$ 3.07 at the end of the day (up 0.99%).