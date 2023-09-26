AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/26/2023 – 15:28

The American competition authority, FTC, and 17 states filed a lawsuit this Tuesday (26) against Amazon, which they accuse of adopting unfair strategies to maintain “illegally its monopoly” on online commerce, according to a statement from the federal agency.

“Our complaint highlights how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to illegally maintain its monopoly,” said the president of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Lina Khan. The FTC has several ongoing investigations and actions against Amazon on different topics, ranging from data confidentiality to its business practices.

“It is not the size of Amazon that is at issue”, specifies the FTC, but rather the “illegal methods that aim to exclude competitors, impede their development and prevent the emergence of alternatives”.

According to the agency, Amazon discourages sellers from offering prices below its own on products in which the Seattle giant competes with retailers who advertise on its platform.

The FTC also criticizes the company for conditioning the use of the “Prime” service, which allows consumers to get fast deliveries by paying a subscription, on the use of “expensive” Amazon delivery services.

“Amazon exploits the power of its monopoly to enrich itself, increasing prices and degrading the service for millions of American families who shop on its platform and hundreds of thousands of companies that depend on Amazon” to sell their products, highlights Khan, cited in a statement.

Amazon reacted quickly. “Today’s lawsuit clearly shows that the FTC has radically deviated from its mission to protect consumers and competition,” said David Zapolsky, one of Amazon’s vice presidents, in a statement to the press.

“The case presented by the FTC is erroneous in its facts and in its legal basis, and we look forward to defending this case in court,” said the executive.

Amazon, he adds, “has helped stimulate competition and innovation in the retail sector” by offering greater choice, lower prices and shorter delivery times to customers, as well as “greater opportunities for many companies that sell” in your platform.

– Tense relations –

Since Joe Biden arrived in the White House, the FTC has initiated several lawsuits against technology giants.

Relations between this agency and Amazon are particularly tense.

Khan, president of the FTC since 2021, became known in the academic world when she was a student and published an article titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” in Yale University Law Magazine in 2017.

In the article, she estimates that the United States’ legal arsenal is insufficient to combat practices considered monopolistic by groups like Amazon.

In June 2021, Amazon questioned the jurist’s impartiality and asked her not to deal with free competition issues related to the company.

But the federal agency moved forward.

In June, the FTC sued Amazon for setting a “trap” for its Prime service customers, which is automatically renewed and is “complicated” to cancel.

The agency also questioned the group’s respect for data confidentiality. In May, Amazon agreed to pay more than US$30 million (around R$151 million at the time) to settle lawsuits against Ring and Alexa, two products that collect information about users.