It seems that in the USA there has been a peak enrollment to Netflix a few days after the much-discussed blocking of subscription sharing: this was reported by Antenna, a company that keeps track of this kind of data.

As you will recall, on May 23, Netflix began blocking shared accounts, even in Italy, requiring subscribers to the service to extra monthly payment to add users who are outside the household to your subscription.

Everyone expected one avalanche of cancellationsand instead “Netflix experienced the best four days of new subscriber acquisition in the US in the four and a half years of tracking by Antenna (…), with nearly 100,000 new subscribers on both May 26 and 27.”

It is not known at the moment what the situation is at an international level, therefore if the case of the USA is isolated or represents a general trend, but it is undoubtedly a surprising aspect for the streaming platform, which perhaps had already taken into account a certain number of defections.