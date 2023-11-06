US Ohio-class submarine arrives in the Middle East

The US Ohio-class strategic nuclear submarine has arrived in the Middle East, about this reported Central Command of the Armed Forces (CENTCOM) on the social network X.

“The Ohio-class submarine has arrived in the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility,” he said.

In July, a nuclear submarine with ballistic missiles arrived in South Korea on July 18, which was the first such visit in almost 40 years.

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that Ukraine and Israel could begin to compete for weapons from the United States. The American authorities decided to transfer tens of thousands of 155-mm artillery shells to the Israeli army, which were originally promised to Ukraine.