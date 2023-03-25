US forces carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria following a drone strike that killed an army contractor and wounded five soldiers. According to a Syrian NGO, Washington’s attacks killed at least 11 pro-Iranian fighters.

After a deadly drone attack on one of its facilities in Syria, Washington’s response was immediate. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) put the number of Iranian-backed fighters killed by US airstrikes in the east of the country on March 23 night at 11.

Six of them in an arms depot in the Harabesh neighborhood, in the city of Deir el-Zour, and another five in military posts near the towns of Mayadeen and Boukamal.

The NGO monitoring the war in Syria is based in the UK, but has a wide network of sources in Syria.

Overnight videos on social media appeared to show explosions in Deir el-Zour, a strategic province bordering Iraq and containing oil fields.

Iranian-backed militias and Syrian forces control the area, which has also been the scene of suspected Israeli airstrikes in recent months, reportedly targeting Iranian supply routes.

A retaliatory bombing

The operation came in retaliation for a drone strike that took place at about 1:38 p.m. Thursday against a maintenance facility at a US base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The US intelligence services believe that the drone was “of Iranian origin”. The dead person was an American contractor and the wounded were five soldiers of the same nationality.

“I have authorized United States Central Command forces to carry out precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the secretary’s statement was quoted as saying. of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a press briefing following a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. AP – Olivier Matthys

This latest bout of violence could further aggravate already tense relations between Washington and Tehran amid stalled efforts to revive the nuclear deal and Iran’s alleged support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What are US troops doing in Syria?

The United States has had forces in northeast Syria since 2015, when they were deployed as part of the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group, and maintains some 900 troops there.

They support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the de facto army of the Kurds in the region that controls about a third of Syria and which led the battle that drove IS from the last territories it controlled in Syria in 2019.







Although US troops have been frequently targeted by militias, fatalities are low.

Two of the soldiers wounded on Thursday were treated at the scene of the attack, while the rest were evacuated to Iraq, the Pentagon said.

“As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary steps to defend our citizens and will always retaliate when and where we choose,” Lloyd Austin said.

The tense relations between Washington and Tehran

Although this is not the first time the United States and Iran have exchanged attacks in Syria, the attack and US response threaten to upend recent efforts to de-escalate the Middle East, whose rival powers have taken steps toward detente. in recent days after years of turmoil.

Iran has a network of proxy forces in the Middle East to counter the United States and Israel, its main regional enemy.

“We are going to work to protect our people and our facilities to the best of our ability. It is a dangerous environment,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on CNN.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, United States, on February 17, 2023. © REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

In August 2022, Joe Biden had ordered similar retaliatory strikes in the oil-rich Syrian province of Deir Ezzor after a coalition outpost was attacked by multiple drones without any casualties.

The exchange of attacks came at a time when Saudi Arabia and Iran have been working to reopen embassies in their respective countries. The kingdom also acknowledged efforts to reopen a Saudi embassy in Syria, whose embattled President Bashar Al-Assad has been backed by Iran in his country’s long-running war.

