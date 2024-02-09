The US forces have again attacked several targets of the Islamic militant Houthi militia in Yemen. “Seven strikes were carried out against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles poised to launch against vessels in the Red Sea,” according to a US Central Command (Centcom) statement on X.

The ships and cruise missiles were detected in Houthi-controlled areas and were assessed as a direct threat to U.S. military and merchant shipping. Centcom added that theand actions will “protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for the U.S. Navy and merchant vessels”.

The rebels: “Stop Israel ships, victory”

“The movements of Israeli ships have stopped completely in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and in the Red Sea and this is our victory”, declared the leader of the Houthis, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, in a TV speech in which he called the economic losses “suffered by the enemy as a result of Yemen's operations” “obvious.”

According to the rebel leader, quoted by the al-Masirah broadcaster's website, the Houthis have conducted five operations this week. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stressed that “Israel, together with the United States and the United Kingdom were the countries most affected” by the operations in the Red Sea.

“The US and UK claims about the protection of international shipping are lies,” al-Houthi added, reiterating that “operations will continue as long as Israeli aggression and the siege on Gaza persists.”