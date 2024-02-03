The US military struck Yemen and destroyed the drones of the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement. This was announced on February 3 by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X (formerly Twitter).

“On February 2, around 16:40 Sanaa time (the same as Moscow time – Ed.), CENTCOM forces attacked four drones ready to launch,” the report says.

The command said the drones posed an immediate threat to commercial and US Navy ships. The strike was carried out in self-defense, the military said.

Also on this day, US warships and aircraft shot down eight drones in the skies over the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

On January 31, CNN reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Gravely shot down a cruise missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen. As indicated in the material, the Houthi missile passed within a mile (1.6 km) of the American destroyer.

On the same day, the Houthis fired missiles at the US Navy destroyer USS Gravely. At the same time, it was reported that the United States and Great Britain attacked targets of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen. According to Al Masirah TV channel, the northern outskirts of the city of Saada were attacked.

In turn, the Minister of Defense in the cabinet of the Ansar Allah movement, Mohamed al-Atifi, said on January 30 that the Yemeni Houthis are ready for a long confrontation with the United States and Great Britain.

The Houthis began attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from November 2023 to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets. The White House said the attack, carried out in movement-controlled areas of the country, was defensive in nature. It was also claimed at the time that the strikes were to protect international courts.