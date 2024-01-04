Reuters: US strikes alleged leader of attacks on bases in Iraq

The United States struck the leader of Hezbollah al-Nujaba, who is the alleged mastermind of attacks on American military bases in Iraq by Shiite insurgents. The agency reports this Reuters.

“Police and militia sources said the missiles hit a car inside Nujaba’s headquarters and killed four people, including the commander of the local group and one of his assistants,” the publication notes.

In response to the US actions, the commander of the local Iraqi militia, Abu Aqeel al-Musawi, announced plans to “strike back and make the Americans regret committing this aggression.”

Earlier, on the territory of the airport of the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan Erbil, the base of the forces of the international anti-terrorist coalition came under attack.