“We have to act carefully and at this time reaching an agreement is a priority. Our actors and screenwriters are essential for the audiovisual production sector. And now we have to go back to talking”. The olive branch to US actors and screenwriters on strike is handed over fromAudio-Visual Producers Summit underway in Trieste Tony Vinciquerra, president and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Speaking in one of the summit panels together with Tarak Ben Ammar, Owner of Eagle Pictures Entertainment, Vinciquerra announced: “In Italy we have an agreement with Eagle Pictures to jointly produce six films in the Italian language”. “Films in a local language are more difficult to internationalise. We are number one in Spain and Germany with some success – continued Vinciquerra – in India we don’t produce yet, but we will get there”.

During the summit, the two also praised the tax credit system in force in Italy: “The tax credit has encouraged audiovisual production in Italy – said Tarak Ben Ammar – also because Italy is the most beautiful set in the world to set a film. You can’t find better locations in which to shoot, here there is every kind of landscape: the coasts, the big cities, the mountains. Furthermore, the tax credit is more advantageous than in other European countries and the workers are the best in the world. With Eagle we announced the realization of new studios in Rome with an investment of around 50 million: I am convinced that numerous international productions will be even more attracted to the realization of works with a view to mutual exchange between Italy and the world of works, ideas and workers”.

Tony Vinciquerra also spoke on the subject: “Certainly these are more than necessary funds. It costs so much to produce a film, but without incentives you can’t produce and you can’t make a profit.” And he added: “The deciding factor in audiovisual works are the people who work behind the scenes. Without them it is not possible to conceive, develop and complete a local production. There is a great demand for qualified personnel and I believe that all of us insiders are always looking for new talent”.