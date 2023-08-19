The United States, Japan and South Korea on Friday expanded their cooperation and economic ties following a summit at the US presidential residence at Camp David, where Joe Biden received his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk-yeol.

The meeting at Camp David, according to Biden, is not only the first to take place there during his term, but also the first that the three leaders hold exclusively and not outside of any other international call.

That’s why, Biden described the meeting as the start of a “new era of cooperation” and thanked the Japanese prime minister and the South Korean president for “the political courage” they have shown with this rapprochement despite the painful past of Japan’s colonization of South Korea.

One of the biggest results of the summit this Friday was the signing of a regional security agreement that includes a clause known as the “obligation to consult”, an understanding that establishes that the three nations will regard any security threat against one of them as a threat to allwhich would imply a joint discussion on how to respond.

Another important outcome of the summit is the agreement for the annual performance of joint military exercises between the three countries. The maneuvers will be carried out periodically and will cover all areas of the Armed Forces, including land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, which represents a great advance, since until now most of the exercises have been limited to ballistic missiles and to the maritime field.

(Also read: Villavicencio’s family denounces President Lasso for murder by omission)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol; US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Besides, The presidents agreed to create a direct line to communicate in a more agile way before any kind of crisis that may affect the Asia-Pacific region.

Evoking the iconic notion of the “hotline” used between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, this hotline aims to improve communication and information sharing in times of peace and conflict. Although the main security adviser of the White House, Jake Sullivan, made it clear that this enhanced cooperation “is not a NATO for the Pacific”.

Every aspect of the summit was carefully measured, but there was one area in which the expectation was held until the end: the choice of words with which the final communiqué would refer to China, as South Korea has traditionally maintained closer relations. with Beijing than the United States and Japan.

(You may be interested in: Mexico: cartel would have kidnapped five young people and forced one to kill the others)

There’s no better place than Camp David to hold today’s historic trilateral discussion with Japan and the Republic of Korea. Today represents the culmination of two years of work and a stronger future of cooperation – for our security, for our diplomacy, for our economies. pic.twitter.com/2A4gcsQsrl —President Biden (@POTUS) August 18, 2023

Finally, in his statement, dubbed “the spirit of Camp David,” the three leaders condemned Beijing’s “dangerous” and “aggressive” behavior in the South China Sea, a region that is the subject of dispute between China, Taiwan, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The joint statement also mentioned the Taiwan Strait, an island whose sovereignty is claimed by China, and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining “peace” and “stability” in this area, which is vital to international trade.

“We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in Indo-Pacific waters. We reiterate the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community,” he read in the statement, in which they also called on North Korea to “abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.”

(In addition: María Fernanda Cabal and Eduardo Zapateiro requested precautionary measures before the IACHR)

We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in Indo-Pacific waters.

Leaders alsoThey agreed to hold summits like this Friday’s every year to consolidate the three-way collaboration between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo, so that it does not depend on the fluctuations of their internal policies, since the United States holds presidential elections next year, while South Korea will hold legislative elections in 2024 and Japan has general elections scheduled for October 2025 .

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol; US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. See also The president of Taiwan begins a visit to Guatemala, with a controversial stopover in the United States

The results of these disputes could jeopardize the collaboration between the three countries, which has increased in recent months, so yesterday’s agreements seek to maintain relations in the future.

“We are not talking about a day, a week or a month”, but “decades” of cooperation, Biden said of this dialogue.

(Keep reading: The British nurse found guilty of the murder of 7 babies)

For now, Beijing has made it clear that it opposes rapprochement. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that “no matter how blonde you dye your hair or how much you thin your nose, you can never become a European or an American, you can never become a Westerner,” he said, referring to Seoul and Tokyo. “We must know where our roots are,” he added. And he urged China, Korea and Japan to “work together.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE