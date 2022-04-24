The Russian invasion of Ukraine was for many a reminder of the strained relationship between China and Taiwan. But although there are three similarities between Taiwan and Ukraine, there are also important differences.

The first similarity is the great difference in military power between Taiwan and China (like the one that also existed between Ukraine and Russia). A divergence that also increases year after year.

Second, neither Ukraine nor Taiwan have formal military allies. Both countries are obliged to confront any threat or attack alone.

In third placesince both Russia and China are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with veto power, it is not possible to appeal to the mediating role of the UN in conflicts in which they are involved. This is what is happening now that Russia has attacked Ukraine, and it would be the same in any crisis over Taiwan.

But Taiwan’s circumstances are even more difficult. Taiwan has no allies; but In 1979, the United States passed a law requiring it to provide military equipment and supplies. “necessary for Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.” This ‘Taiwan Relations Act’ has functioned as a kind of compensation for the US reluctance to explicitly state that it will defend Taiwan in the event of attack. But now it is necessary to modify this scheme.

In response to Russian aggression, the United States declared from the start that it would not deploy troops to defend Ukraine. But in relation to Taiwan, it maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity. This is the second difference: It is not clear whether the United States would use force in a crisis involving Taiwan.

The US stance of leaving undefined how it would respond if China attacks Taiwan has discouraged Chinese military adventurism (at least so far), because Beijing must take into account the possibility of US military intervention. At the same time, the possibility that this intervention will not take place has been a dissuasive factor for radical independence movements within the island.

The United States has been maintaining this two-sided policy for decades. But the third and most important difference between Ukraine and Taiwan is a good reason to think that it is time for him to reconsider his strategy: Taiwan (unlike Ukraine) is not an independent state beyond all doubt.

The Russian invasion is not only a military violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, but also an attempt to topple the government of a sovereign state with missiles and bombs. In this, there is no dispute in the international community about the correct interpretation of international law and the UN Charter. Although the degree of participation of various countries in the sanctions against Russia has not been the same, none has said that Russia is not committing a serious violation of international law.

But China claims that Taiwan is not a separate country, and the position of the United States and Japan is to respect that claim.

But China claims that Taiwan is not a separate country, and the position of the United States and Japan is to respect that claim. Neither Japan nor the United States have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and few countries recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. Unlike Ukraine, in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, the Chinese leadership could say that this is necessary to suppress anti-government activities in one of its own regions, and that therefore such action would not violate international law.

When Russia annexed Crimea, the international community he ended up accepting it, even though it was a violation of Ukrainian sovereignty. Given this precedent, it would not be surprising if the Chinese leadership is expecting even more international tolerance if it were to adopt the argument that it is subjugating a ‘region of its own’, rather than another country.

This logic makes strategic ambiguity untenable. This policy worked extremely well as long as the United States was strong enough to maintain it, and while China’s military power was far inferior to that of the United States. But those days are behind us. The US policy of ambiguity towards Taiwan has begun to foster instability in the Indo-Pacific region, as it encourages China to underestimate US resolve while increasing fear among the authorities in Taipei.

Given that the circumstances are no longer the same as when the policy of strategic ambiguity was adopted, The United States must issue a statement that does not admit misunderstandings or divergent interpretations. The time has come for the United States to make it clear that it will defend Taiwan from any Chinese invasion attempt.

In all the meetings I had with President Xi Jinping while I was Prime Minister, I never failed to convey to him that he should not underestimate the Japanese intention to defend the Senkaku Islands, and that our determination was unshakable. The humanitarian tragedy in Ukraine teaches us a bitter lesson. There can no longer be any room to doubt our resolve on Taiwan, and our resolve to uphold freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

ABE SHINZ*

PROJECT SYNDICATE

TOKYO

*Abe Shinz, former Prime Minister of Japan between 2006 and 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.

