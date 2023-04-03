The death toll from tornadoes in several US states increased to 30. This was reported on April 2 by the TV channel NBS.

It is noted that 13 people died in Tennessee. Tornadoes killed five in Arkansas and Indiana.

A total of four people died, Illinois state officials said. A woman has died as a result of a storm in Madison County in northern Alabama. In addition, in the state of Delaware, one person died as a result of a tornado hitting Sussex County. One person also died in Mississippi.

According to the channel, President Joe Biden has been in contact with officials in the affected states. He directed his administration to “assist with immediate needs and long-term recovery.”

The day before, information was received about 21 dead.

Earlier, on March 31, it was reported about a strong tornado that swept through the United States through the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock. More than 350 thousand people were in danger. In addition, about 70,000 homes in Little Rock were left without power as a result of the storm.

Later it became known about two dead in the state of Arkansas. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at least 24 people were hospitalized. Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders declared a state of emergency in the state and deployed the National Guard to help with the aftermath of the disaster.

CBS, citing the fire department, said one person died and nearly 30 were injured when the roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidire, Illinois, collapsed due to hurricane-force winds. The incident occurred during a performance by death metal band Morbid Angel about half an hour after the start of the concert. There were only 260 spectators in the hall, while the capacity of the building was 1,500 people.