The United States health authorities recommended that stop use Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine to investigate whether it causes blood clots.

The Center for Disease Controls (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a joint statement in which they announced that they were investigating at least six cases of clots with low platelet count in patients who had received the vaccine, which consists of a single dose.

Both agencies are expected to conduct the investigation and determine if there are links between the vaccine and clots. From there, it will be necessary to see if the determination is made to allow the vaccine for all groups, or if its use is limited.

All patients were women, between 18 and 48 years old. One of them died, and another, in Nebraska, had to be hospitalized in critical condition. More than 6.8 million doses of J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination centers, J&J vaccine will be discontinued, and States and other providers are expected to follow suit.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to review the cases. The FDA has also started an investigation into them.

“Until the process is complete, we recommend a pause in the use of this vaccine as a precaution, “CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat, senior deputy director, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biological Research and Evaluation, said in a joint statement.

