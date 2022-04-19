Judge overturns directive on mandatory protection and says that health authorities have exceeded their powers. With a decision, flight passengers no longer need to wear a mask. Joe Biden’s government said this Monday (04/19) that it will no longer require the use of a mask on planes, buses and trains, as well as airports and stations – a of the main measures adopted in the country to combat the covid-19 pandemic. The announcement came after a Florida judge overturned the national directive that mandated protection.

Appointed by former President Donald Trump to the Tampa District Court, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle found that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decision to mandate the use of a mask in public spaces “exceeds the legal authority” of the public health agency. Thus, it revoked the national directive that regulated this measure.

Last week, the Biden administration had extended the mandatory mask-wearing on planes, buses, trains, taxis, app cars, airports and stations until May 3, arguing that more time was needed to assess the impact of the recent increase in cases. of covid in the country. The directive had been in effect for 14 months.

The federal rule allowed fines, ranging from $500 to $3,000, to be imposed on passengers who refused to wear a mask while traveling.

The White House found the decision disappointing, but said the decision will be carried out. The government can still appeal the sentence. The CDC stressed that it continues to recommend the use of masks in public indoor environments.

pressure from airlines

The lawsuit was filed by two women from Tampa, Ana Carolina Daza and Sarah Pope, in conjunction with the non-profit organization Health Freedom Defense Fund, which defends “body autonomy” and considers it illegal to wear a mask or test for covid. -19. To overturn the federal decision, the judge argued that the CDC did not adequately justify the need for the directive’s extension.

Pressure on the federal government to suspend the measure increased after directors of the top 10 US airlines with international flights asked Biden to revoke that order. Shortly after the announcement, airlines and train companies relaxed the restrictions in place immediately.

The end of mandatory face masks comes at a time when the United States faces an increase in the number of infections and deaths. On average, more than 36 thousand new cases are registered per day and 460 deaths.

According to a poll by the Reuters news agency, conducted between the end of January and the beginning of February, only 36% of Americans believe it is time to stop wearing a mask in public places.

CN (Reuters, Lusa, AP)

