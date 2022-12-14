The US markets also rose in Tuesday’s trading session, after a less-than-expected increase in consumer prices boosted optimism that the Federal Reserve may soon begin to reduce the pace of interest rate increases, despite continued concerns that the US central bank may continue strong increases.

However, expectations are that the Federal Reserve will reduce the pace of interest rate hikes, to increase it by 50 basis points.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row by this percentage, at the beginning of last November, to reach a range ranging from 3.75 to 4 percent, the highest level since 2008, as the US Central Bank continues its most hawkish campaign since the eighties. in order to curb inflation.

stock movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.79 points, or 0.49 percent, to 334,275.43, by 15:04 GMT.

The “Standard & Poor’s 500” index rose 18.96 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,037.73 points, while the “Nasdaq” composite index rose 37.59 points, or 0.33 percent, to 11,292.17 points.

In the trading session on Tuesday, the “Standard & Poor’s 500” index rose by 28.75 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 4019.31 points, while the “Nasdaq” composite index increased by 111.56 points, or 1.00 percent, to 11255.29 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.79 points, or 0.30 percent, to 34,116.91 points.