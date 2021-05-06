NEW YORK (Reuters) – It opened US stock indices The president without mentioning today, Thursday, after data showed that weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while stocks of vaccine makers were under pressure due to President Joe Biden’s plans to support the dropping of intellectual property rights from Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.77 points, equivalent to 0.04 percent, to reach 34,245.11 points, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index increased by 1.55 points, or 0.04 percent, to record 4,169.14 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 24.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 13,557.83 points.