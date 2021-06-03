NEW YORK (Reuters) – Stock indexes opened in Wall Street Stock Exchange Major figures fell on Thursday, as investors waited for data indicating an acceleration in job growth, in search of indications of the path of economic recovery and inflation ahead of important numbers for the services sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.1 points, or 0.14 percent, to 34,550.31 points, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 16.7 points, or 0.40 percent, to 4,191.43 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 100.6 points, or 0.73 percent, to 13655.746 points.