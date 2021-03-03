NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pointers have opened US stocks The president was down on Wednesday, after disappointing data on private sector employment in February, which undermined confidence in a rapid economic recovery fueled by the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.6 points, equivalent to 0.12 percent to 31,352.96 points, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell by 6.3 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3863.99 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 22.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to score 13336.25 points at the open.