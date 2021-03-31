NEW YORK (Reuters) – Technology companies raised indexes US stocks The three main three on Wednesday as investors await details of a massive infrastructure plan from President Joe Biden, and the market overall is looking to make gains for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.1 points, equivalent to 0.15 percent, to reach 33,116.04 points, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index increased 8.7 points, or 0.22 percent, to record 3,967.25 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 77.2 points, or 0.59 percent, to 13,122,573 points.